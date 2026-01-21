Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: The Maharashtra government has hit a significant technical hurdle in the implementation of its flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana,’ with approximately 24 lakh beneficiaries currently flagged as ineligible. A system error during the e-KYC verification process has incorrectly identified these women as government employees, a category excluded from the scheme’s benefits.

The discrepancy came to light during a massive data-matching exercise intended to weed out fraudulent claims. While the scheme is designed to provide financial assistance of INR 1,500 per month to underprivileged women, the automated system misclassified millions of applicants by cross-referencing incorrect employment databases. Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Maharashtra Government Likely To Disburse INR 1,500 Before ZP Elections, Check Details.

Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Error:

The primary issue stems from the integration of the scheme’s portal with various employment and tax databases. Many women who have never held government positions were flagged because their credentials matched existing records in error or due to outdated information.

This glitch has effectively halted the transfer of funds for nearly 10% of the total beneficiary pool. Local administration offices have reported a surge in visits from concerned women seeking to manually verify their employment status to clear the "government employee" tag from their profiles. Ladki Bahin Yojana News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 3,000 Joint Installment for December-January on January 14, Says Report.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare, in a post on X on Tuesday night, said the physical verification of these beneficiaries would be carried out by anganwadi workers to correct the records.

Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched with the goal of economic empowerment for women aged 21 to 65. To be eligible, the annual family income must be less than INR 2.5 lakh, and the applicant must not be a permanent government employee or a taxpayer.

As the state prepares for upcoming administrative cycles, the stability of this direct benefit transfer (DBT) system remains a high priority for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The current technical fix is seen as a crucial step in maintaining the credibility of Maharashtra's largest welfare initiative.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Aditi Tatkare). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).