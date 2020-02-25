'How Are You Sue-Chin': Michael Vaughan Asks Tendulkar After Trump Mispronounced Sachin

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): As President of the United States, Donald Trump referred to Sachin Tendulkar as 'Soo-chin' at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, former England skipper Michael Vaughan mocked the POTUS over him mispronouncing the master blaster's name. "How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt!!! #Face with tears of joy #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit," Vaughan tweeted.On Monday, Trump gave a special mention to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. However, the visiting President was not able to pronounce Sachin's name and ended up saying -- "Soo-chin Tendulkar".Earlier, ICC also posted a video in which Sachin's name can be seen replaced by Soo-chin Tendulkar in the official record book.The 'Namaste Trump' event was based on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September.Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.On Monday, the US President arrived in Ahmedabad, on a two-day visit to India, along with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.Trump also paid a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. He will depart tonight after wrapping up his engagements in Delhi. (ANI)

