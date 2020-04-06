HRD Min Appeals to Companies Not to Withdraw Job Offers Made in Campus Placements

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhiyal 'Nishank' on Monday appealed to companies to not withdraw any job offers made to students in campus placements due to the economic problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To ease the worries of graduating students about placements, I have to appealed companies to not withdraw any job offers made to students. The government is working to ensure that the COVID-19 situation does not have a long-lasting affect on the economy.

"It will be unfair not to hire these students who are actually bright and can contribute to pulling the country out of this situation," Nishank said.

