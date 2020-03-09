Huge Gathering at Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad on International Women's Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Hundreds of women gathered at Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday in bid to sensitize society on the need to respect women. "Girls are considered a form of goddess Mahalakshmi in our culture. But, many are increasingly becoming insensitive towards girls these days. If you look at the male-female ratio, the girls are less in numbers and they are not treated properly," Chilkur temple Archaka CS Rangarajan said on Sunday.He said that they decided to sensitize society on the need to respect women and girls through this program.In 2018, Chilkur Balaji temple had organized 'Kanya Vandhanam' at a government school, in which about 108 girl students of class I were given new clothes and bangles.At the same time, boys in the school were asked to treat girls well. (ANI)

