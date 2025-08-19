Hyderabad August 19: Two persons were killed and another injured in Hyderabad while transporting a Ganesh idol from Jalpalli to Purnaranapul, police said on Tuesday. The incident occured under Bandalguda police station limits on Monday. Police suspect electrocution as the cause of deaths. The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the injured has been admitted to a hospital.

"Early this morning, Ganesh festival organisers from Purnaranapul in Chandrapuri area were transporting a 22-foot Ganesh idol from Laxmiguda near Jalpalli to Puranapul. Two persons, identified as Toli and Vikas, died, and another person was injured," said an official with the Bandalguda police. "The cause of death is unclear, but we suspect electrocution. The injured person is currently undergoing treatment, and an investigation is underway. The idol is being taken to Jalpalli Laxmiguda," added the official. More details are awaited. Hyderabad: Krishna Janmashtami Festivities Turn Into Tragedy As Procession Contacts Electric Wire in Gokulnagar; 5 Electrocuted to Death, Horrifying Videos Surface.

The incident comes a day after a similar tragedy during Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in the Ramanthapur area of Hyderabad, where five people died and four others were injured when a chariot came into contact with a high-tension wire. The State Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and said medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the government. Karnataka Road Accident: 2 Killed, 5 Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Divider in Haveri.

"Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," an inspector with Uppal police said on Sunday.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)