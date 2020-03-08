I Had Gone on Pilgrimage, Says Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh Who Had Gone 'missing'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh who was "missing" for the past few days and returned to Bhopal on Sunday, said he had gone on a pilgrimage.He met Chief Minister Kamal Nath and came out from CM residence with state Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot.Talking to reporters, he said: "I had gone on pilgrimage. No one made me hostage."Asked if he is with the government, he said, "Absolutely".Congress leader Jitu Patwari said, "He is a senior leader and tribal face of Congress. People vote with emotions and selling-buying those emotions is the face of BJP."A missing person complaint about Congress MLA Bisahu Lal Singh was registered at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on Thursday.The development came after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh left for Delhi from Bhopal.In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)