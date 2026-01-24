VIsuals from the hospital where the injured are admitted (Photo/ANI)

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], January 24 (ANI): Three people, including two labourers, were injured in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday while they were preparing for an event which is set to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The two labourers, including one other person, were fixing a cutout for the 'House Patta distribution programme' to hand out allotment letters to people who received houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Around 42,000 houses have been built for the people under the scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are also set to attend the program.

The injured have been identified as Karketty, SHarkar Harpad, and Manjunath Murnikar. Two people were immediately shifted to the Suchirayi hospital, while another was taken to KMC hospital in Hubballi following the accident.

"Three members are injured, out of which Karketty is from Hubballi, one more is Shankar Harpad, who is 28 years old, and the third is Manjunath Murnikar, age 33. These two are labourers, while Karketty is an outsider. We immediately got the information, out of which two are in Suchirayi hospital, while one is in KMC hospital in Hubballi," said the District Health Officer (DHO) Satish Honkeri.

The DHO reported that all three are in a responsive state, with no head injuries. However, one person might have a fracture in his right leg.

"All are stable, all are talking, responding, we are giving the best of treatment in both hospitals. We have ruled out head injury, but he got right side upper lid inside wound (pointing to his eyebrow). Most probably, there is a fracture of the lower limb of the right side," the DHO told reporters here.

One of the injured, Manjunath, said he fell while they were fixing a cutout.

"We were fixing the cutout when it suddenly fell down from centring. And got injured," he said.

Earlier today, the Congress president arrived in Hubballi to attend the programme. (ANI)

