'I See Myself Doing More R&B;: Justin Bieber Shares Throwback Video from Earlier Interview

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 17 (ANI): Seems like young Justin Bieber knew himself right from the beginning! On Monday, the singer shared an adorable throwback video of an interview that featured young Justin seeing himself of doing 'more of R&B' when successful.The 25-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram to share the throwback video. In the video, a young Justin is being interviewed and when asked by the interviewer of where does he see himself after reaching success or what kind of career he would like to have, Justin, replied: "Doing more of R&B'.[{ecb170ee-1079-4645-9d54-e0e0bd62e058:intradmin/Justin_inline_17-02-20.JPG}]The singer shared a poster of his latest album 'Changes' along with the video.[{cb28d078-b080-4189-8003-3803003213a9:intradmin/Changes_inline_17-02-20.JPG}]The 'Baby' singer had shared his much-anticipated album 'Changes' on this Valentine's Day. The two minutes and 16-seconds long audio falls dominantly on the softer side.Bieber's album also features 'Yummy', 'Get Me', and 'Intentions.' (ANI)

