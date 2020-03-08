ICC Launches Campaign to Promote Women's Game

Dubai [UAE], Mar 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday launched "100 per cent cricket", a 12-month campaign dedicated towards the promotion of women's cricket.The campaign has been launched on International Women's Day ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG between India and Australia. The campaign, "100 per cent cricket", will showcase the skill, athletic brilliance, passion and intensity of women players. It will attempt to challenge perceptions, build heroes and create excitement as we head into the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand.The campaign aims to accelerate the growth of the women's game and capitalise on the record-breaking momentum that has been created over the last two weeks."I believe that we are at an inflection point for the women's game. In the last three years we have made significant strides in our efforts to grow and develop the game and have publicly stated our long-term commitment to reach parity across men's and women's cricket," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in an official statement."100% Cricket is a platform to drive the conversation around the women's game between the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the Women's Cricket World Cup we've got coming up in New Zealand next year. We are also challenging everyone to get involved and make their own pledge to support 100% Cricket and #IDeclare the action they will take to drive the growth of the women's game," he added.The ICC's plans to bring one million new women and girls to the game as part of "100 per cent cricket", in partnership with Members, through a range of initiatives.These initiatives include a new school and community group participation programme, an accelerated growth programme delivered to targeted members, support to women's cricket and cricket for development programmes targeting women and girls. (ANI)

