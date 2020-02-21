IIMC Delhi Students Call off Hunger Strike

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Friday called off their four-day long hunger strike after the administration accepted their demands.The administration has extended the last date for submission of second-semester fees up to March 31 or till the notification of the new fee structure, whichever is later."It means the new deadline for submission of second-semester fees is the arrival/notification of new fees structure in IIMC. We hereby request all students not to pay fees till the new fee structure is notified/finalised," read a statement from IIMC. The second demand put forward by the students was regarding the committee which will decide our new fee structure, the administration agreed to share details of that committee with students and it also ensured students' participation in that committee.Earlier in February, few students were reportedly suspended for 'violating the code of conduct'."We all are thankful to our fellow students for their constant support and encouragement.Also, we are thankful to IIMC administration for giving their decision in the favour of students," says Jagriti Trisha, a student of Hindi Journalism at IIMC."However, we expect from the administration not to repeat the past mistakes that forced us for the indefinite hunger strike," she added. (ANI)

