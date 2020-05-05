IIT Roorkee Hosts Summer Internship Program in Online Mode

Roorkee (U'khand), May 5 (PTI) In view of the COVID-19 situation, IIT Roorkee is hosting the SPARK summer internship programme in the online mode with interns working remotely.

Over 65 interns have joined the internship offered under the SPARK programme and are working remotely.

The interns are selected from prestigious institutes of the country, with a majority of them from the IITs and NITs.

They are also provided an attractive fellowship of Rs 2,500 per week.

“I appreciate the SPARK team for quickly adapting to the reality of the lockdown and offering internships in the online (remote) mode, when most of the summer internship programmes in academic institutions have been cancelled across the country,” Director, IIT Roorkee Ajit K Chaturvedi said.

