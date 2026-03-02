Perth [Australia], March 2 (ANI): Australia have called up uncapped pair Rachel Trenaman and Maitlan Brown to their squad for the one-off Test against India, which is scheduled to get underway from March 6 at Perth's WACA Ground.

Trenaman and Brown join a 13-member squad for the four-day match and could be in line to make their debuts, with experienced all-rounder Ellyse Perry still uncertain due to a quad injury, according to the ICC website.

Perry is expected to play as a specialist batter if she proves her fitness in time, while fast bowler Kim Garth has already been ruled out through injury.

Captain Sophie Molineux will also miss the fixture because of a back issue, meaning Alyssa Healy will lead the side once again. The Test will mark Healy's final international appearance before retirement.

Healy heads into the match in strong form after scoring 158 in the third and final ODI against India in Hobart on Sunday, a knock that helped Australia secure an unassailable 8-4 lead in the multi-format series and secure the ODI series.

In the 3rd ODI, Australia Women produced a dominant batting display to defeat India by 185.

Asked to bat first, Australia posted a massive 409, with Healy leading from the front in her final ODI appearance. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 158 off just 98 balls, hitting 27 fours and two sixes. She shared a 104-run stand with Georgia Voll (62) and a 145-run partnership with Beth Mooney, who also scored a brilliant unbeaten 106. Late contributions, including 34 not out from Nicola Carey, pushed Australia past the 400-run mark.

For India, Sneh Rana and Shree Charani picked up two wickets each, but the bowlers struggled to contain the run flow.

In reply, India lost Smriti Mandhana early and never recovered from the early setbacks. Jemimah Rodrigues scored a 29-ball 42, while Deepti Sharma (29) and Sneh Rana (44) added 63 runs for the eighth wicket, but India were eventually bowled out well short of the target.

Alana King starred with four wickets, while Georgia Wareham claimed two, as Australia wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)

