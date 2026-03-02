Longtime celebrity stylist Law Roach sparked a media frenzy on Sunday, March 1, by claiming that Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have already tied the knot. Speaking on the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards, Roach suggested that the high-profile couple managed to keep their wedding entirely out of the public eye. The comments have reignited intense interest in the pair, who have consistently maintained a high level of privacy regarding their decade-long relationship. Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Married? Gold Band Sighting in Beverly Hills Fuels Wedding Rumours.

While interacting with Access Hollywood during the event’s arrivals, Roach was asked about the couple’s future plans. "The wedding has already happened," Roach told the reporter with a smile. Teasing further, he added, "You missed it." When the visibly surprised interviewer pressed for confirmation, asking if the statement was true, Roach doubled down. "It’s very true! Thank you so much," he replied before laughing and moving along the press line. Representatives for Holland and Zendaya have not yet issued an official statement following the remarks.

Speculation regarding the couple’s marital status has been building since early 2025. Key milestones in their recent relationship timeline include:

January 2025: Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globe Awards wearing a 5-carat diamond ring on her left hand. The following day, TMZ reported that Holland had proposed during a holiday trip with Zendaya's family.

September 2025: During a public panel, a video went viral showing Holland correcting a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his "girlfriend." Holland responded simply with the word, "Fiancee."

February 2026: Fans noted Zendaya was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a minimalist gold band, leading to theories that the couple had traded their engagement diamond for wedding rings.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Keep Love Life Private

The couple, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, has frequently spoken about their desire to keep their personal lives "sacred." In a previous interview with GQ, Zendaya emphasised this sentiment, "When you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing... something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other." If Roach’s claims are accurate, the couple has succeeded in their long-stated goal of keeping their most significant personal milestones away from the media spotlight.

