Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended a special screening of Agastya Nanda's upcoming war drama, Ikkis, in the national capital. At the event, he not only interacted with Ikkis' actors Agastya and Jaideep Ahlawat, but also felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who laid down his life during the 1971 India-Pakistan war at the age of 21. 'Ikkis' Final Trailer: Sriram Raghavan's War Drama Features Powerful Performances from Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda (Watch Video).

Taking to his official X handle, Rajnath Singh shared pictures from the event, as he honoured the braveheart's sacrifice and extended best wishes for the team. "Felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and the next of kin of his tank crew at the special screening of the film 'Ikkis' in New Delhi. Arun Khetarpal fought valiantly in the 1971 war and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The film Ikkis showcases his bravery and celebrates the courage of our Armed Forces. Also had a wonderful interaction with the actors of Ikkis. I wish them success in their future endeavours," he wrote in the caption.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honours 1971 War Hero Arun Khetarpal’s Family at ‘Ikkis’ Screening in Delhi

Felicitated the family members of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, and the next of kin of his tank crew at the special screening of film ‘Ikkis’ in New Delhi. Arun Khetarpal fought valiantly in the 1971 war and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The film Ikkis… pic.twitter.com/RUMBbOGD2p — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2025

Ikkis, which is set to release less than two weeks from now, is based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. The film also marks Dharmendra's posthumous screen appearance. The final trailer of Ikkis was recently unveiled, offering viewers a deeper look into the war hero's life. ‘It’s Such a Special Film to All of Us’: Karan Johar on Watching Dharmendra on Screen ‘For One Last Time’ in ‘Ikkis’, Calls Sriram Raghavan’s War Film Deeply Special and Emotional.

It showcases intense battlefield sequences. The highlight of the trailer comes when Dharmendra's character reflects on Arun's legacy, saying he will "always be 21." Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis, initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026.