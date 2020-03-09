I'm to Blame for Loss Against Real Betis: Zinedine Zidane

Seville [Spain], Mar 9 (ANI): Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid's manager, took responsibility for 1-2 loss against Real Betis in the ongoing La Liga, and said that the team will fight till the end in the competition.In the match against Madrid, Betis opened the scoring with Sidnei getting a goal in the 40th minute of the match. However, Madrid got an equaliser before the half-time through Karim Benzema.In the second half, Christian Tello scored the match-winning goal in the 82nd minute for Betis."We didn't get anything, and I'm to blame for it. I have to look at what happened; we're going to fight the league to the end. I am with my players till death. I am responsible here. We will analyse what happened and move on," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying."We played badly. Many mistakes. We lacked everything, play, possession, aggression, our worst game of the season. Didn't deserve to win. We can't be happy. We started badly, and could not correct it. I've no explanation at the moment, we just lacked a bit of everything," he added.Real Madrid is currently placed at the second spot in the La Liga standings with 56 points from 27 matches and is two points away from table-toppers Barcelona.It will next take on Eibar in La Liga on Friday, March 13. (ANI)

