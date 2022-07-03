New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died and five people were injured when a Gramin Sewa vehicle overturned in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar of Dakshinpuri, they said.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2022: 'Don't Kill Cows on Eid', Lok Sabha MP and AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Appeals to Assam Muslims.

The police said they received information about the accident on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road around 6:30pm.

A senior police officer said the vehicle was coming from Govindpuri at high speed to cross a traffic signal when it overturned. There were eight to 10 people on board, he added.

Also Read | Hong Kong: Steve Ho Chun-Yin, Pro-Beijing Lawmaker, Photographed Standing Close to Chinese President Xi Jinping Tests COVID-19 Positive.

All the injured were shifted to a nearby city hospital where one of them was declared brought dead, the officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant laws and the driver, Mohan Singh, who was under the influence of alcohol, arrested, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)