West Champaran (Bihar) [India], January 19 (ANI): One person died after a boat capsized in the Bhagwanpur Diyara area of Bihar's West Champaran district, informed police on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kundan Kumar, Collector and District Magistrate of Bettiah, West Champaran said, "Total 14 people were present onboard, of which four people are missing and their rescue operation is underway."

"A total of two people rescued and were admitted to a hospital, of which one person has died, as per information," the District Magistrate added.

Earlier today, a body of a woman was also recovered from the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

