Sambhal (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A three-month-old child was allegedly abducted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district while he was sleeping outside his house, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint from the family, the suspect was nabbed with the help of locals at Munda in Gunnaur area and the child was recovered within hours on Wednesday, police said.

Also Read | Bodo Territorial Council Elections 2020: Around 80% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2.

The suspect, Lokesh Tewari, is a resident of Ghaziabad and efforts are on to ascertain his links with the gang of child lifters, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Misra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)