Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) A man was burnt alive while another was injured when two motorcycles collided head on and caught fire in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Gangapur city late in the evening, they said, adding that one of the motorcycle drivers was burnt alive.

Police said the deceased is yet to be identified and efforts are being made to ascertain his identity.

The injured man is under treatment at a nearby hospital.

