Gautam Buddh Nagar, December 20: One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.
Watch Video:
आज सुबह कोहरे का कहर : ग्रेटर नोएडा घने कोहरे की वजह से गलगोटिया यूनिवर्सिटी के पास एक्सप्रेस वे पर बस ग्रिल तोड़ती हुई 30 से 40 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरी बस। एक की हुई मौत घायल हुए लोग...#ViralVideo #Socialmedia @Uppolice @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/H8wpxnGZBd
— Nedrick News (@nedricknews) December 20, 2022
#Noida A man died while over 15 others were injured after a bus carrying around 60 passengers hit a container and fell off the road on the Yamuna E-Way on Tuesday morning. The incident took place under Dankaur police station jurisdiction near Galgotias University@noidapolice pic.twitter.com/F8aInjKwF6
— Advitya (@advityabahlTOI) December 20, 2022
The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said. More details are awaited.
