Begusarai, Sep 13 (PTI) One person was killed and 11 others critically injured as two gunmen on a motorcycle went on a rampage in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday evening, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas, police said.

The gunmen are yet to be identified, they said.

Also Read | Punjab: ISI-Backed Terror Group Run by Pakistan-Based Gangster and Canada-Based Aide Nabbed by Police From Kharar.

Around 5 pm, the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town and opened fire targetting shops in the busy area, police said.

Unable to grasp what had happened, panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM's Advisor Babulal Nagar Threatens Crowd, Says 'Only Raise Slogans Hailing Rajiv Gandhi Or Ashok Gehlot, Else Face Jail'.

The gunmen then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, indiscriminately, police said.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while some were sent to Patna for better treatment, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident, he said.

"We will soon nab the accused persons," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)