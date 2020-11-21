Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): Indian Army's Northern Command on Saturday felicitated corona warriors for enhancing patient care and said that its command hospital has conducted more than one lakh tests for coronavirus so far.

According to a statement by the Northern Command, "The command hospital of Indian Army's Northern Command achieves milestone of conducting one lakh COVID-19 tests including 35,000 tests for residents of five districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Bhopal ‘Rok Tok Abhiyan’ Begins, Artists Dressed Up as ‘Yamraj’ and ‘Chitragupt’ Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Norms (Watch Video).

The corona warriors were also felicitated for having put in a great effort for enhancing patient care.

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday morning, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. (ANI)

Also Read | Gwalior Hospital Fire: 2 Patients Injured After Blaze Erupts in Super Speciality Facility Based in Campus of Jayarogya Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)