Gangtok, Jan 11 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,989 on Monday as one more person tested positive for the infection, an official said.

The lone case was detected in South Sikkim through rapid antigen test, state IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 322 active cases, while 5,443 people have recovered from the disease, 129 patients have succumbed to the infection and 95 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 70,842 samples for COVID-19, including 25 in the last 24 hours, Bhutia added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)