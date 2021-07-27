Port Blair, Jul 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,530 on Tuesday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Two more persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,387, it said.

The Union territory now has 14 active cases, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has tested over 4.32 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.76 lakh people thus far, the bulletin added.

