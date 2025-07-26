New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has achieved a major milestone in women's health, with over 10.18 crore women aged 30 years and above screened for cervical cancer across the country.

This achievement is part of the population-based initiative for screening, prevention, and management of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), being implemented under the National Health Mission (NHM) through the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs).

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 26, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The screening programme targets women in the 30 to 65 years age group, using the Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) method. Screenings are primarily conducted at Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres under AAMs by trained health workers. Women who test VIA-positive are referred to higher centres for diagnostic confirmation and further evaluation.

At the grassroots level, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) play a vital role in identifying individuals at risk using the Community-Based Assessment Checklist (CBAC) and facilitating their participation in screening and check-ups at AAMs. ASHAs also help generate awareness about the importance of early detection and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read | CBI Busts International Cyber Fraud Racket in Pune and Mumbai, Arrests 3 for Scamming Foreign Nationals; Digital Devices, Cash and Narcotics Seized.

Promotion of wellness activities and targeted communication campaigns at the community level further support the preventive aspect of cancer control. Events such as National Cancer Awareness Day and World Cancer Day are observed regularly. Additionally, the use of print, electronic, and social media platforms ensures continuous public engagement on NCDs, including cervical cancer.

Under NHM, States and Union Territories are provided with dedicated funds for awareness generation activities as per their Program Implementation Plans (PIPs).

To accelerate screening coverage, the Ministry had launched a time-bound NCD Screening Campaign from February 20 to March 31, 2025, focusing on individuals aged 30 years and above. The campaign played a crucial role in achieving the current milestone.

As of 20th July 2025, data from the National NCD Portal indicates that 10.18 crore women out of an eligible population of 25.42 crore females aged 30 years and above have been screened for cervical cancer, reflecting the government's strong commitment to comprehensive and preventive healthcare delivery through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)