Kota (Raj), Apr 20 (PTI) A six-hour relaxation was given on Tuesday in the curfew imposed after communal violence over the stabbing of two youths at Baran's Chhabra town earlier this month, according to an official.

The internet services, which were suspended on April 11 after the violence, were restored on Monday.

Dozens of vehicles and shops were torched and vandalised by mobs, forcing the authorities to clamp a curfew and suspend internet services.

According to police, they have arrested over 50 people involved in the violence but some locals said several accused are still at large.

At least 20 key accused are still on the run and police have failed to arrest them, Chhabra Kirana Vyapar Sangh president Jainendra Kumar Jain claimed.

Baran SP Vineet Kumar Bansal said at least 51 people of the groups involved in the violence have been arrested and attempts are under way to nab others.

The situation in Chhabra is now peaceful and the curfew was relaxed from 11 am to 5 pm, with people purchasing items of their requirement, he said.

ASP Vijay Swarnkar said three of the five accused in the stabbing case were arrested on the very first day.

Meanwhile, local residents said the curfew impacted their routine life.

We are not receiving even newspapers as vehicles used in their transportation were not allowed to enter the town, a local resident said.

It is the season of marriages but the curfew restrictions hit the businesses, a trader said, demanding that police should arrest the accused soon while the administration should compensate shopkeepers for their losses in the violence.

Reacting to the situation, BJP's Ramganjmandi MLA Madan Dilawar, who visited the town on Monday, accused the government of protecting the accused.

The state government should sell assets of the accused to compensate shopkeepers for their losses, he said.

