Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): In a vibrant display of cultural unity and joy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, with people from all walks of life at his official residence, 'Oak Over', today.

The atmosphere was one of camaraderie and festive spirit as the Chief Minister greeted citizens from every corner of the state. Emphasising the significance of the festival, the Chief Minister remarked that Holi serves as a powerful medium to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and harmony, transcending all barriers of caste and creed. While interacting with the media and the public, the Chief Minister extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh. He expressed hope that this festival of colours would bring peace, prosperity and happiness into the lives of every citizen, further enriching the cultural fabric of the State.

The celebrations featured traditional music and the application of gulal, as the Chief Minister took the time to personally meet with visitors and exchange festive greetings.

The celebrations saw a diverse turnout, ranging from senior government officials to local residents, all converging to share in the festivities. Also, those present on the occasion were Cabinet Colleagues of the Chief Minister, MLAs, Mayor, Advocate General, former MLAs, municipal councillors, senior IAS and IPS officers and Heads of Departments, thus reflecting a unified spirit of governance and community.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu, accompanied by his wife and Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur, visited Lok Bhawan to extend their best wishes to the Governor and his wife, Janaki Shukla.

In a gesture of joy, the Governor and the Chief Minister applied colours to each other, marking the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

Also present on the auspicious occasion were Health Minister (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who joined the dignitaries in the celebrations.

The Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

