Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Ten more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Saturday as 1,959 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,96,229, a Health Department bulletin said.

So far, the disease has claimed 3,184 lives in the state.

While three fatalities were reported from Ambala, two deaths took place in Kurukshetra and one each in Gurgaon, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Kaithal districts.

Among the districts to report a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (606), Karnal (274), Faridabad (138), Ambala (138) and Kurukshetra (124).

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 11,787. The recovery rate was 94.95 per cent, the bulletin said.

