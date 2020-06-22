Leh, Jun 22 (PTI) Ten more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 847, health department officials said.

While one person had died of COVID-19, 136 others have been cured and subsequently discharged from various hospitals in the region.

Out of the 10 fresh positive cases -- eight were from Leh and two from Kargil, taking the number of active positive cases in the twin districts to 710, the officials said, adding that Kargil has the highest number of positive cases at 557 while Leh district has 153 cases.

Out of the total 557 active cases in Kargil, 54 patients are admitted in COVID hospital and 383 people are in home isolation while 120 patients are in COVID care centres (CCC), the officials said.

Similarly, out of the total 153 active cases in Leh, nine positive patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 144 positive cases are in home isolation, the officials said.

They said the condition of all 710 active cases is “stable”.

