Gangtok, Jul 19 (PTI) Ten more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 283, a senior Health department official said on Sunday.

Of the total 283 COVID-19 cases, 193 are active as 90 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said all the 10 new COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the isolation ward of STNM hospital.

