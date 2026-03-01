The Tamil film industry and political circles are closely monitoring developments following reports that Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay, has officially filed for divorce. The legal move, reportedly initiated in late February 2026, has brought renewed scrutiny to the couple’s private life and reignited social media speculation regarding Vijay’s frequent co-star, Trisha Krishnan. Who Is Trisha Krishnan? All About the Tamil Actress in the Spotlight After Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files for Divorce.

Sangeetha Sornalingam’s Allegations

According to court documents reportedly filed at the Chengalpattu Family Court, Sangeetha Sornalingam has sought a dissolution of her 27-year marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. The petition cites grounds of infidelity and emotional cruelty, alleging that the relationship has been "irretrievably broken" since 2021.

Sangeetha, who has largely remained out of the public eye throughout Vijay’s career, reportedly alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with a fellow performer. The filing further claims that despite initial assurances of reconciliation, a lack of emotional support and public embarrassment led to the formal decision to separate.

Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued an official public statement regarding the filing. A court hearing has been scheduled for April 20, 2026.

Trisha Krishnan’s Past Post for Thalapathy Gains New Attention

As news of the divorce petition broke, fans and social media users began revisiting past interactions between Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan. Specifically, an Instagram post from June 2025, where Trisha shared a warm birthday wish for the actor, has resurfaced as a focal point of online debate.

The post featured a candid photo of the two stars with the caption "Happy Birthday bestest," accompanied by heart and "evil eye" emojis. While the actors have consistently maintained that their relationship is purely professional and platonic, the timing of the resurfaced post has fueled intense speculation among netizens.

Trisha Krishnan Shares Heartfelt Wish for Thalapathy Vijay on His 50th Birthday

The duo, who dominated the 2000s with hits like Ghilli and Kuruvi, recently reunited on screen for the 2023 blockbuster Leo and a cameo in The GOAT, which had already sparked nostalgic interest in their off-screen camaraderie.

More About the Separation

Vijay and Sangeetha married in August 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Rumours of a rift first emerged in late 2023 when Sangeetha was notably absent from major film events and the launch of Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

While these rumours were dismissed at the time as baseless, the current legal filings suggest a prolonged period of separation. Reports indicate the couple may have been living separately for nearly two years prior to the formal petition.

Political and Professional Implications

The personal crisis arrives at a pivotal moment for Vijay. The actor is currently transitioning away from cinema to focus on his political career ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Additionally, his final film project, Jana Nayagan, is currently navigating censorship hurdles and production delays. Political analysts suggest that the public handling of this divorce could influence the "family man" image the actor has maintained throughout his decades-long career.

