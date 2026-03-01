Dubai, March 1: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) privately urged US President Donald Trump to launch military strikes against Iran, according to reports. While Riyadh has maintained a public stance advocating for regional de-escalation and peace, leaked intelligence suggests the Crown Prince encouraged the US to take "decisive action" to neutralise Tehran's influence. These private consultations reportedly played a critical role in the execution of "Operation Epic Fury" and "Operation Roaring Lion," the joint US-Israeli offensive that has rocked the Middle East.

The reports indicate that the diplomatic back-channeling occurred during a series of high-level secure calls in the days leading up to the February 28 strikes. According to sources cited by The Washington Post, the Saudi leadership expressed concerns that Iran’s nuclear and missile advancements had reached a "point of no return." This private push contrasts sharply with official statements from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had called for restraint to protect global energy markets and regional stability. What Does the Red Flag Over the Jamkaran Mosque After Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death Mean?

The discrepancy between Saudi Arabia’s public rhetoric and its private counsel highlights the complex security landscape in the Gulf. Publicly, the Kingdom has sought to distance itself from direct confrontation to avoid becoming a target for Iranian retaliation. However, privately, the Crown Prince reportedly argued that a coordinated strike was the only way to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Analysts suggest that Riyadh's primary goal was to ensure that any military action would be led by the United States and Israel, thereby providing a "security umbrella" for the Gulf states. This strategy allowed Saudi Arabia to maintain its role as a regional mediator in the public eye while facilitating the degradation of its primary rival's military capabilities. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Death News: Will it Stop the Israel Iran War or Start WW3?

Operation Epic Fury: Donald Trump’s Decision and the ‘Green Light’

President Trump reportedly sought assurances from regional allies before authorising the strikes on Tehran. Sources within the administration claim that the support from MBS, combined with specific intelligence provided by Israel's Mossad, convinced the President that the risks of inaction outweighed the risks of a strike.

The decision-making process was reportedly finalised during a secure briefing at Mar-a-Lago, where the "Noble" mission, as Trump referred to it, was given the final green light. The coordination between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh suggests a level of tripartite cooperation that has not been seen since the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The revelation of the Saudi role has added a new layer of volatility to the crisis. Following the start of the strikes, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) targeted several US-linked facilities in the Gulf, including airbases in Qatar and the UAE. While Saudi territory has largely avoided direct hits in the first 24 hours, the Iranian government has warned that any nation "facilitating the aggression" will be held accountable.

In response to the leaked reports, Saudi officials have remained silent, neither confirming nor denying the private conversations between MBS and Trump. Meanwhile, oil markets have reacted sharply to the news of the strikes and the potential for a wider blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

