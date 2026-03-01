Reports of a growing rift within the family of actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay have intensified following claims that his son, Jason Sanjay, has unfollowed him on Instagram. This digital move comes on the heels of legal filings by Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, who has reportedly initiated divorce proceedings in the Chengalpattu Family Court, ending nearly 27 years of marriage. Who Are Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha? Meet Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s Children Amid Divorce News.

Did Jason Sanjay Unfollow Dad Vijay on Instagram Amid Mom Sangeetha’a Cheating Allegations?

The speculation began on Sunday, March 1, 2026, after social media users noticed that Vijay no longer appeared in Jason Sanjay’s "following" list on Instagram. While some fans noted that the 25-year-old aspiring director had rarely interacted with his father’s official account in the past, the timing of the "unfollow" has been interpreted by many as a public show of support for his mother.

A Screenshot of Jason Sanjay’s Instagram Handle

Neither Vijay nor Jason Sanjay has issued an official statement regarding the social media activity. However, the move has quickly become a trending topic across digital platforms, particularly among the actor's massive "Thalapathy" fan base.

Details of the Divorce Filing

The legal development follows months of rumours regarding the couple's separation. According to court documents cited by multiple outlets, Sangeetha Sornalingam filed the petition under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, citing "irretrievable breakdown" of the marriage.

The petition reportedly alleges emotional neglect and "constructive desertion," with Sangeetha claiming the couple has been living separate lives within the same household since 2021. The documents also contain allegations of infidelity involving a prominent actress, which Sangeetha claims led to "prolonged mental cruelty." A hearing for the case is reportedly scheduled for April 10, 2026.

Political and Professional Crossroads

The personal turmoil arrives at a sensitive time for Vijay. Having recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the actor is currently preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He has positioned himself as a "pure force" against corruption, making his personal image a central component of his political identity.

On the professional front, Vijay is set to appear in his final film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, before transitioning fully into politics. On the other hand, Jason Sanjay recently completed shooting for his directorial debut, Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan. He has notably chosen a career behind the camera rather than following his father's path into acting.

Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Sornalingam’s Relationship

Vijay and Sangeetha married in August 1999. Sangeetha, the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist based in the UK, was famously a fan of the actor before their meeting led to marriage. The couple has two children: Jason Sanjay and a daughter, Divya Saasha. Who Is Trisha Krishnan? All About the Tamil Actress in the Spotlight After Thalapathy Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Files for Divorce.

As the legal proceedings move forward, the focus remains on how these personal developments might influence Vijay's public standing as he nears the most significant political test of his career.

