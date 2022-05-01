Gurugram, May 1 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl died after being hit by a bus near a village along the Dwarka Expressway here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Babupur village on Saturday evening, they said.

Also Read | Ram Nath Kovind To Be First President To Attend Regional Language Literary Meet in Northeast.

An FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station in this connection and the bus driver apprehended, ASI Manoj Kumar said.

The driver, Jai Singh of Chhawla in Delhi, was produced before a city court on Sunday which granted him bail, the police added.

Also Read | Kerala: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies of ‘Food Poisoning’ in Kanhangad, 18 Hospitalised.

The police have taken the private bus into custody.

"We handed over the body to the kin after a post-mortem examination," Kumar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)