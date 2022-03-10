Bhubaneswar, Mar 9 (PTI) Nomination papers of 100 candidates for the March 24 Urban Local Bodies' polls in Odisha were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Of the total 7,152 nominations, 100 were not considered, it said.

As per the schedule, the scrutiny was held on Thursday, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 14, the SEC said.

Altogether, 109 ULBs, including municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur, will go to polls on March 24 along with 106 municipalities and Notified Area Councils.

Counting of votes will take place on March 26.

