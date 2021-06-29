New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

The latest fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 24,971.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

