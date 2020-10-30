Patna, Oct 30 (PTI) Bihar reported eight fresh COVID- 19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,084, while 1,018 fresh cases took the tally to 2,15,963, the health department said in a bulletin on Friday.

It said that 1,240 patients were cured of the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,06,625. Bihar's recovery rate is 95.68 per cent at present.

The number of active cases is now 8,254, the bulletin said.

Of the eight fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Patna and Rohtas, while one death each was registered in Muzaffarpur, Munger, Darbhanga and Madhepura.

The 1,018 new cases included 308 from Patna district and 62 from Katihar.

A total of 1,45,913 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 1.07 crore so far, the bulletin said.

