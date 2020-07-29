New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,035 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said.

On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. It was 1,056 on Tuesday.

Also Read | ONGC Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at ongcindia.com for 4182 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility and Important Dates.

Twenty-six more fatalities have been recorded in the city, the Delhi Health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the infection has risen to 3,907, and the total number of cases stands at 1,33,310, it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

The number of active cases is 10,770, down from 10,887 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)