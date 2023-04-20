Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported 1,059 fresh infections, nearly half of them from Gurugram district, while three coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Nuh districts, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Out of total fresh Covid infections, Gurugram reported 513 cases followed by 108 in Faridabad and 87 in Panchkula.

Among other Haryana districts, 52 cases each were reported from Karnal and Ambala districts, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 5,099 in Haryana. During the past about fortnight, the state has seen a surge in the number of fresh infections.

