Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,16,298 on Friday with the detection of 106 fresh cases, a bulletin released by the health department said.

Two more deaths took the toll to 21,186, it said.

At least 106 recoveries were registered in the state since Thursday, which raised the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease to 19,93,570.

Bengal currently has 1,542 active cases.

The recovery rate stood at 98.87 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.05 per cent.

As many as 24,454,731 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 22,194 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

