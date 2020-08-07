Chandigarh [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A total of 1,063 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 21,930 in the state.

According to the official data, as many as 381 people have recovered from the virus today.

Also Read | Air India Express Aircraft From Dubai Overshoots Runway at Calicut Airport in Kozhikode, Crashes Into Valley.

The total number of cases includes 7,351 active cases, 14,040 cured/discharged and 539 deaths.

India's COVID-19 cases crossed 20 lakh on Friday with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday. (ANI)

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash: Pilot, 2 Passengers Reportedly Killed: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)