Noida, Apr 22 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the number of active infections in the district crossing the 500-mark, officials said.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 569, the health department said in an update.

According to the official figures, there were 107 new cases reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar since Thursday while 75 patients also got cured during the period.

The district has so far recorded 99,475 positive cases while the number of cured patients stands at 98,416, it showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

