British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean clinched the Grammy Award for Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1. The win marks a breakthrough moment for the 26-year-old artist, whose soulful vocals and understated pop sound have gained steady recognition over the past year. Grammys 2026: Justin Bieber Turns Heads With Shirtless Performance, Flaunts Abs and Tattoos on Stage.

Olivia Dean’s ‘The Art of Loving’ Fuels Grammy Win

Dean rose to wider prominence in 2025 with her sophomore album The Art of Loving. The record featured tracks such as Man I Need, A Couple Minutes and So Easy (To Fall In Love), earning praise for its romantic themes and classic influences. The album played a key role in positioning her as a standout contender in the Best New Artist category. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

Olivia Dean Joins Elite Best New Artist Grammy Winners

In securing the award, Dean beat out nominees including KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young. She now joins a prestigious list of past Best New Artist winners that includes Adele, Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and John Legend. The category is designed to recognise artists who achieve a “breakthrough into the public consciousness.” Eligibility rules require artists to have released at least five singles or one album, with a screening committee determining whether the required level of prominence has been reached.

Olivia Dean’s Career

Beyond her solo releases, Dean has built a diverse portfolio across film, television and live performance. Her soundtrack contributions include songs for This Town (2024), Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025), Friday Night Football (2025) and Unprisoned (2024). She has also appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 2025. Born in Haringey, London and raised in Highams Park, Dean comes from an English and Jamaican-Guyanese background. She has featured as herself on shows such as WAY UP: House of Talents and made guest appearances on international music programmes. Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan Pushes Red Carpet Boundaries at Grammys Awards With Sheer Mugler Look (View Post)

Net Worth

According to Daily Express US, Olivia Dean’s current net worth is estimated to be between USD 1 million and USD 2 million. The figure reflects her growing success as a recording artist, songwriter and performer, alongside her expanding presence in soundtrack work. Dean was also scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony alongside fellow nominees, further underlining her growing status within the global music industry.

