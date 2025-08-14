New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Independence Day 2025, a total of 1,090 personnel from the police, fire services, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals for their exceptional contributions and dedication to duty.

The honours include 233 Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The Medal for Gallantry is conferred for rare or conspicuous acts of bravery in saving lives, protecting property, preventing crime, or apprehending criminals, with due consideration to the risks faced in the line of duty.

Of the 233 gallantry awards, 152 personnel are from the Jammu and Kashmir region, 54 from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, three from the North-East, and 24 from other regions. The recipients include 226 police personnel, six from Fire Services, and one from Home Guard & Civil Defence.

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special and distinguished record in service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service recognises valuable service marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

Of the 99 PSM recipients, 89 are from Police Services, five from Fire Services, three from Civil Defence and Home Guard, and two from Correctional Services. Among the 758 MSM recipients, 635 belong to Police Services, 51 to Fire Services, 41 to Civil Defence and Home Guard, and 31 to Correctional Services.

These awards highlight the unwavering commitment and courage of personnel across India who work tirelessly to safeguard lives, maintain order, and uphold the rule of law.

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the occasion at the Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI)

