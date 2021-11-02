Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported 11 coronavirus cases, pushing the state's infection count to 7,71,273, according to a Health Department bulletin.

No infection death was reported on Tuesday in the state, where so far 10,049 people have died from it.

Eight cases were reported from Gurugram, two from Panchkula and one from Faridabad. The remaining 19 districts did not report any fresh case.

The number of active cases in the state was 105 while the count of overall recoveries was 7,61,096.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

