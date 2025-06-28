Imphal, Jun 28 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday ordered the transfer of 11 senior police officers with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Those transferred include five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and six Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers.

Also Read | Ujjain Unrest: Tension Flares in Madhya Pradesh City as Slippers Hurled at Religious Place Near Gopal Mandir During ‘Rath Yatra’, Case Registered (Watch Video).

Superintendent of Police (SP), CID (Security) Victoria Yengkhom was transferred and posted as Additional Director (AD) of Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), while Chandel Superintendent of Police Babitarani Swain was transferred as Special AIG (Additional Inspector General), Legal, it said.

Nepram Netrajit Singh, who was Special AIG Legal and was holding the charge of SP (Central Police Control Room), will now continue as SP (CPCR).

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Woman Kills Pet Dog for Tantrik Ritual, Hides Rotting Body in Apartment for Days; Case Registered.

Jiribam SP Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir was transferred as Senapati SP while S Somorjit Singh, who served as AD of MPTC, was transferred as SP CAW&C (Crime Against Women & Children).

Dharmendra Kumar, who served as the Senapati SP, was transferred as Chandel SP.

Saklemba Rajkumar, who was CO (Commanding Officer) of the 4th IRB, was made in-charge of SP CID (Security), while Semmi Ramror, who was CO of 7th IRB, was given additional charge as Jiribam SP.

Kiranmala Pukhrabam, who was the in-charge of SP CAW&C, was made in-charge of SP Central Motor Transport Workshop.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)