Port Blair, Oct 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,083 as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Sunday.

Of the 11 new cases in the Union territory, nine were detected during contact tracing, while two patients have travel history, he said.

Seventeen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,848, the official said.

The Union territory now has 179 active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have so far succumbed to the infection, he said.

The administration has so far sent 74,277 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 74,027 reports have been received and 250 are awaited, the official added.

