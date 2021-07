Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) Eleven people were injured when a bus fell into a gorge in Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured, most of them pilgrims, were hospitalised, they said.

The accident took place when bus skidded off a road at Moori, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)