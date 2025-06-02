New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office have infused new energy in the country's preserving tangible and intangible heritage, proudly carrying the spirit of Bharat to the world, a senior official said.

From the timeless temples of Hampi to the living traditions of classical music and dance, and to remembering forgotten heroes and preserving ancient knowledge through modern tools, the government has taken significant steps to preserve heritage and ensure development side-by-side, the official said.

Prime Minister Modi took the oath of office for a third term on June 9 last year and his government is going to the people to highlight its signature measures and mobilise support for its programmes with the theme of development and heritage.

"In the last 11 years, India has taken big steps to protect its culture and share it with the world. Ancient temples have been restored, holy places improved and old traditions brought back to life," the official said.

He said new roads, clean facilities and better services have made it easier for people to visit these places.

"India is also celebrating its heroes from every region and background. From festivals and yoga to music and art, our culture is now being seen and respected in many countries," the official said.

He said there was renewed interest among the people around the world in India's way of life.

"Today, India's rich culture is not only shining at home but also spreading light across the world," the official said.

Prime Minister Modi assumed office for the first term on May 26, 2014 and the government led by him has completed 11 years.

