Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Altogether 1,172 health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total persons inoculated so far to 43,650, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Covishield vaccine was administered to 1,033 beneficiaries at 20 session sites while 139 beneficiaries were given Covaxin at five sites.

No case of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported during the day, it said.

Vaccination sessions were planned in four districts with 782 persons jabbed at Kamrup Metro, 217 at Cachar, 139 at Sonitpur and 34 in Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, the state reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 2,17,175 while no death was reported during the day, according to the NHM bulletin.

The total COVID-19 deaths reported so far is 1,083 with a current death rate of 0.50 per cent while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 16,073 tests with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

The state currently has 401 COVID-19 cases.

With 59 more COVID-19 patients recovering from the disease during the day, the total number of recoveries rose to 2,14,344 and the recovery rate to 98.70 per cent.

The state has so far tested 65,14,682 samples for COVID-19, it added.

